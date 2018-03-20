Troubled Essex County College Cuts Jobs

Essex County College, a two-year institution in New Jersey, is cutting 34 positions next year as it deals with decreasing enrollment and scrutiny from its accrediting agency.

The embattled college remains under probation by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, its accreditor.

The layoffs include 20 full-time staff and 14 vacant positions, which are projected to save the college $2.76 million. Essex is also serving 33 percent fewer students today than it did five years ago, according to NJ.com.