Print This

Title

Universities Collaborate to Tackle Cyberthreats

By

Lindsay McKenzie
March 21, 2018
Comments
 
 

A shared cybersecurity initiative has been launched by Indiana University, Northwestern University, Purdue University, Rutgers University and the University of Nebraska Lincoln.

The initiative, called OmniSOC, will be based at Indiana University and will review security data from each member campus in real time using human analysis and machine learning.

By pooling resources, the initiative aims to reduce the time it would typically take institutions to identify and respond to security threats on their own.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Does Online Reinforce the Color Line?
California Community Colleges logo
Forging New Territory Online
When Core Values Collide

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Live from the League, Day 3
Leaning Into the HAIL Storm
Chasing the Lit Mag Photo Essay, 17
Recruiting as a Senior Grad Student
Live from the League, Day 2
Articulating Your Institution’s Employer Brand

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top