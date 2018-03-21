Title
Universities Collaborate to Tackle Cyberthreats
March 21, 2018
A shared cybersecurity initiative has been launched by Indiana University, Northwestern University, Purdue University, Rutgers University and the University of Nebraska Lincoln.
The initiative, called OmniSOC, will be based at Indiana University and will review security data from each member campus in real time using human analysis and machine learning.
By pooling resources, the initiative aims to reduce the time it would typically take institutions to identify and respond to security threats on their own.
