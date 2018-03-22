Print This

Title

College Fires President Who Gave Unwanted Hugs

By

Scott Jaschik
March 22, 2018
Comments
 
 

The board of Bates Technical College, in Washington State, fired Ron Langrell Tuesday, following complaints that he gave unwanted hugs to female employees, The News Tribune reported. The complaints led to an investigation, which found that the complaints were accurate. Initially the board indicated that it would punish Langrell in some way but not fire him. But that view changed.

Langrell's lawyer told the newspaper that he was "disappointed with the board’s decision and finds it unfortunate, but not surprising, that a poorly conducted investigation, without adequate due process or basis, results in his forced ouster even after his agreement to cooperate and comply with material components of a discipline directive."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Fake News Forever!
Does Online Reinforce the Color Line?
California Community Colleges logo
Forging New Territory Online

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Guest Post: Kafkaesque Reading
Free Sophomore Year, Redux
Left Out of the HAIL Storm
Four Ways to Create a Successful Transition Environment
Chasing the Lit Mag Photo Essay, 18
Live from the League, Day 3

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top