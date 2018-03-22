College Fires President Who Gave Unwanted Hugs

The board of Bates Technical College, in Washington State, fired Ron Langrell Tuesday, following complaints that he gave unwanted hugs to female employees, The News Tribune reported. The complaints led to an investigation, which found that the complaints were accurate. Initially the board indicated that it would punish Langrell in some way but not fire him. But that view changed.

Langrell's lawyer told the newspaper that he was "disappointed with the board’s decision and finds it unfortunate, but not surprising, that a poorly conducted investigation, without adequate due process or basis, results in his forced ouster even after his agreement to cooperate and comply with material components of a discipline directive."