Punishment for President Over Unwanted Hugs

Scott Jaschik
March 1, 2018
The president of Bates Technical College, in Washington State, will apparently hold on to his job but will not return from his suspension until a "disciplinary directive" is handed down by the college, The News Tribune reported. The president, Ron Langrell, has been on leave after a college investigation found that he had engaged in unwanted hugging and other behavior that was unsettling to many female employees. Langrell has said he is sorry and that he wishes he had been aware earlier of the discomfort he caused.

