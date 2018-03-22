Community College Researcher to Lead Teachers College

Thomas Bailey, founding director of the Community College Research Center at Columbia University's Teachers College, has been selected as president of Teachers College.

He'll assume the presidency on July 1 and will succeed Susan Fuhrman.

Bailey has led CCRC since 1996. He's a faculty member at the college and has led national research into improving the outcomes of community college students.

“This is an incredibly important time for Teachers College,” Bailey said in a news release. “Profound inequities remain in our society and education system. We have witnessed a quiet re-segregation of schools throughout much of the nation, and we are now hearing challenges in the public discourse that question the fundamental value of higher education.

“The importance of Teachers College and other schools of education in responding to these challenges, in advancing equity, providing crucial research that can deliver the foundation of reform, and in training students who will go on to make improvements in education has never been higher.”