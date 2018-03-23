Apologizing for Interviewing, Akron President Will Step Down

The president of the University of Akron announced Thursday that he will step down this summer, also apologizing after he recently interviewed for another presidency in his former home of Florida.

Matthew J. Wilson will step down at the end of July after just two years as University of Akron president, Crain’s Cleveland Business reported. He will rejoin the university’s law school faculty, taking a pay cut to $240,500, down from his current annual base compensation of $450,000. Wilson came to Akron as its law school dean in 2014, then was hired as interim president in July 2016 after the departure of controversial president Scott L. Scarborough. Wilson’s interim tag was later removed.

Wilson has given several reasons for leaving the presidency, telling Crain’s he works 100-hour weeks and has been wondering how long he could keep up the pace. In a letter addressed to campus, he cited both personal and family considerations.

But the letter opened with his “sincerest apologies” for any concern caused after he was included as a finalist in the presidential search for the University of Central Florida.

“As I previously mentioned, the invitation to apply for the UCF presidency caught my interest due to our roots in the Orlando area and the opportunities associated with this once-in-a-lifetime chance,” he wrote. “Please know how much I sincerely appreciate those who reached out with words of gratitude, understanding, and support during the search process.”

Akron trustees had said they welcomed Wilson’s continued service as president, issuing a statement earlier this month after he was not selected for the UCF job.