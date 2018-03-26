Print This

Lasell and Mount Ida End Merger Talks

Rick Seltzer
March 26, 2018
Lasell College and Mount Ida College have called off merger talks after a month.

The two small private colleges in Newton, Mass., mutually decided they would not be able to reach an agreement benefiting all of their constituents, they announced Friday. A joint committee made up of representatives from both institutions and their trustees had been considering multiple elements of a proposed combination.

The colleges surprised many by issuing a joint announcement early on a Sunday morning in late February saying they were discussing a merger that would have benefits including added academic depth, pooled resources and more control over tuition costs.

