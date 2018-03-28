Print This

Community College Debaters Win National Championship

Ashley A. Smith
March 28, 2018
For the first time in 25 years, students from a community college took home the National Collegiate Debate Championship trophy.

Santa Rosa Junior College became the first two-year institution to win the championship in the history of the National Parliamentary Debate Association by beating debaters from the University of California, Berkeley.

"Competitive critical thinking and public speaking under time pressure are not for everybody, but I have been blessed to witness students select a personal evolution that reflects their wishes and furthers their chosen life path," said Hal Sanford, director of forensics at Santa Rosa, in a news release. "Sometimes, in the moment, their course may seem unclear, but wisdom and time often connect seemingly disparate dots into a masterpiece, a beautiful and meaningful life."

