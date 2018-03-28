Women's Lacrosse Players Sing N-Word

A video circulating online shows members of the women's lacrosse team at Virginia Tech singing the n-word multiple times as they ride in a bus back from a victory. They are apparently singing a song by a white rapper featuring the slur.

John Sung, the coach, told The Roanoke Times that team members were apologetic and that he had met with them to discuss the matter.

“This is a teachable moment,” Sung told the newspaper. “It’s not something that we’re proud of. The team is very apologetic and sorry. There’s nobody of any color that should say it. Period. There’s nobody that should say it.”