Print This

Title

Women's Lacrosse Players Sing N-Word

By

Scott Jaschik
March 28, 2018
Comments
 
 

A video circulating online shows members of the women's lacrosse team at Virginia Tech singing the n-word multiple times as they ride in a bus back from a victory. They are apparently singing a song by a white rapper featuring the slur.

 John Sung, the coach, told The Roanoke Times that team members were apologetic and that he had met with them to discuss the matter.

“This is a teachable moment,” Sung told the newspaper. “It’s not something that we’re proud of. The team is very apologetic and sorry. There’s nobody of any color that should say it. Period. There’s nobody that should say it.”

 

 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Image of the Facebook app on a smartphone
Facebook’s Professor Problem
German Apprenticeships: Made for America
Creating Racially and Ethnically Diverse Faculties

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Why Tweet?
5 Ways I Got the Future of the LMS Wrong
Introducing 'Construction Trumps Disruption'
The Name Game
Chasing the Lit Mag Photo Essay, 21
Marketing the Why in Higher Education

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top