Minnesota Press Launches Free Digital Monograph Platform

By

Lindsay McKenzie
March 30, 2018
The University of Minnesota Press has launched a free, open-source platform for digital monographs called Manifold.

Doug Armato, director of the press, said in a release that Manifold would be a “scalable solution for media-rich monographs” that will allow faster publication of digital humanities projects.

Manifold was produced in partnership with the GC Digital Scholarship Lab at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York and digital development agency Cast Iron Coding.

