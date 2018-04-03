Study: DACA Led More to Go to College

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, created by President Obama to help young people brought by their relatives to the United States without legal authorization to stay, has had a significant, positive impact on the educational attainment of those students, especially female students, according to a new paper. The program -- killed by the Trump administration -- led to a 15 percent increase in the high school graduation rates of these students. In addition, women in the program saw a 25 percent increase in college attendance.

The paper (abstract available here) was released by the National Bureau of Economic Research.