Yale: Event Criticized for All-Male Lineup Will Have Women

Email messages circulating online and on social media have been asking why a conference on cyberwarfare and artificial intelligence, scheduled for later this week at Yale University, appears to have only men scheduled to speak. The material released to the public and additional material sent to students include only men (15 of them) speaking.

I mean honestly, we've all seen an AI #manel—obnoxious—but a whole AI #manference (potentially even of all white men) on an issue where women and people of color do a great deal of the world-leading work?! Impressive. — Graham Webster (@gwbstr) April 2, 2018

A spokeswoman for Yale said via email that a new, more complete schedule is about to be released, with more names, some of them women. She added that the full version of the program was not influenced by questions about the previously publicized all-male lineup.

UPDATE: Tuesday morning, Yale released an updated version of the program. One panelist is Joan Feigenbaum, chair of computer science and Grace Murray Hopper Professor of Computer Science at Yale.

The questions raised about the Yale conference come in the wake of a Stanford University history event that featured 30 white men.