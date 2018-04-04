Print This

UNLV Chief Hired as President of Claremont Graduate University

Doug Lederman
April 4, 2018
Len Jessup's clear intention to leave the presidency of the University of Nevada at Las Vegas stoked a controversy there -- and now he has the new job he's been searching for.

Claremont Graduate University announced Tuesday that Jessup would become its new president. Board leaders described him as a "gifted administrator" and "practicing scholar."

But Jessup is leaving his former institution amid controversy. As he discussed plans to leave the university after receiving unfavorable reviews from leaders of the Nevada System of Higher Education, a foundation said it would withdraw a $14 million gift it made dependent on Jessup remaining as president there until 2022 -- a provision that is both highly unusual and generally frowned on by experts on higher education philanthropy.

