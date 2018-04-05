Print This

Title

U of Chicago Police Officer Shoots Student

By

Scott Jaschik
April 5, 2018
Comments
 
 

A University of Chicago police officer shot and seriously injured a student Tuesday night, the Chicago Tribune reported. University officials said the incident happened when police officers responded to a report of someone breaking car and apartment windows with a large pipe. When the police officers ordered the person to stop, he charged at them and the shooting took place, the university said. It was then that the officials determined that the person with the pipe was a student. Shootings of students by campus police officers are rare.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Gen-Ed Revision Could Be Gen-Ed Reduction
Stock image of "I quit" written on a chalkboard.
‘Quit Lit’ Then and Now
Do We Know What History Students Learn?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Education and Competition
Situating Steven Pinker's Splendid 'Enlightenment Now' Within the Progress Genre
Higher Ed Innovation Weekly Roundup 4.2.18
Where do digital learning innovation evangelists gather?
Responding to Reviewers
Race Privilege, Class Privilege

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top