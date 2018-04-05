Title
U of Chicago Police Officer Shoots Student
April 5, 2018
A University of Chicago police officer shot and seriously injured a student Tuesday night, the Chicago Tribune reported. University officials said the incident happened when police officers responded to a report of someone breaking car and apartment windows with a large pipe. When the police officers ordered the person to stop, he charged at them and the shooting took place, the university said. It was then that the officials determined that the person with the pipe was a student. Shootings of students by campus police officers are rare.
