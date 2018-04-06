Print This

Editor: Student Paper Alleging Sex Scandal Stolen

Ashley A. Smith
April 6, 2018
The editor of the Spokane Falls Community College student newspaper and a journalism instructor believe someone stole more than 400 copies of an edition of the paper that featured an article about the college's former president, according to The Spokesman-Review.

The free student newspaper, The Communicator, released a cover story March 8 about Darren Pitcher, who resigned the college presidency in February amid sexual assault allegations. The story didn't include details about the allegations and ran alongside a feature introducing the college's new president.

The newspaper's editor in chief said about 200 copies were gone from the administration building within 24 hours of being placed there, however, no other newspaper racks on campus were cleared out. When the students restocked the administration building with 200 more copies the next day, again they were gone within 24 hours. 

“I find it hard to believe that this was a totally random act that just happened to hit that one building,” said Jason Nix, the paper's faculty adviser, in a campuswide email sent Wednesday. “My concern is that there’s someone on this campus -- be it a student or a teacher or an administrator -- who thinks it’s OK to go out there and try to silence student journalism. This is not just unethical. This is against the law. This is students’ First Amendment rights.”

