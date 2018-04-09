Print This

Brandeis AD Placed on Leave Pending Investigation

By

Grace Bird
April 9, 2018
Brandeis University announced its athletic director, Lynne Dempsey, was placed on administrative leave Friday pending an independent investigation into the college’s culture and policies.

The announcement came day after Brandeis fired Brian Meehan, men’s basketball coach since 2003, for complaints of discrimination including racially based harassment.

Ronald Liebowitz, the college's president, apologized in a statement Friday, saying that Brandeis enlisted two independent counsels to examine policies and procedures in Meehan’s case and in general. Brandeis will hold a town meeting today to discuss the issue.

Walter Prince, former assistant U.S. attorney for Massachusetts and partner in the Boston law firm Prince Lobal, and R. Malcolm Graham, a retired appeals court judge, will lead the investigation. “They will be charged with reviewing our systems, climate and culture of handling complaints, and will recommend actions and changes, including those related to personnel,” Liebowitz wrote.

Assistant Athletic Director Jim Zotz has been appointed acting athletic director.

