Brandeis Fires Coach After Bias Complaints

Brandeis University has fired its men's basketball coach following two investigations of his conduct. The first inquiry was last year and examined allegations of "preferential and discriminatory treatment, unprofessional behavior, and racially biased harassment," the university said. The investigation resulted in disciplinary action against the coach. An additional recent complaint prompted a new investigation and led to his dismissal. The university statement did not name the coach but confirmed to The Boston Globe that he was Brian Meehan, the head coach of the team. The Globe was unable to reach Meehan for comment.