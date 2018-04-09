Professor Who Pleaded Guilty to Assault Is Dead

Richard Morrisett, a professor of pharmacy at the University of Texas at Austin, was found dead in his home Thursday, the same day the institution announced it will take a tougher stance on off-campus employee misconduct. The change was prompted by the revelation that Morrisett remained employed at Texas even though he’d pleaded guilty to violently assaulting his girlfriend in 2016. Texas reviewed Morrisett’s criminal case at the time but determined that it had no bearing on his job performance. The university was widely criticized after the case became public earlier this year.

The new policy, in reviewing such cases going forward, will consider whether employees’ criminal off-campus conduct conflicts with the university's mission statement and core values. President Gregory L. Fenves said in a statement Friday that “Morrisett’s death is a tragedy. We support his family and loved ones as they grieve during this time. We recognize these are difficult times on campus and the university will offer all the support we can to students, faculty and staff members.” The cause of death was not immediately available.