Adams State President Resigns

Beverlee McClure, the controversial president of Adams State University whose offensive Halloween costume and caustic leadership style inspired campus criticism, has resigned.

Per a statement from the institution’s Board of Trustees, McClure’s resignation was effective at the end of March. The trustees placed her on leave in February “after determining that there was a lack of congruence between [their] priorities,” a board statement said.

"After discussions with Dr. McClure and her representatives, the Board of Trustees for ASU have agreed to a resolution and acceptance of Dr. McClure's resignation," Board Chairman Cleave Simpson said in a statement. "The resolution is both respectful of Dr. McClure and responsible to ASU."

McClure, in an interview with Inside Higher Ed, said she had requested to be put on leave after she became a distraction to the university. She maintains that the smears against her were unfounded, and primarily perpetuated by a disgruntled former employee who set up a blog dedicated to attacking her and the university.

That blog, Watching Adams, published a photo McClure had posted on Facebook from a Halloween party. McClure was mockingly dressed up as an obese plumber, which some faculty and members of the public said was unbecoming for a college president. McClure had also been accused of bullying some professors and staffers.

McClure was appointed president in 2015. In a statement provided to the board she said, "I believe this current Board is poised to make courageous decisions about the future of Adams State University and to build on the many successes since 2015. I wish Adams State University and the San Luis Valley the very best."