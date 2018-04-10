Print This

Title

New Study on Income-Driven Repayment Plans

By

Andrew Kreighbaum
April 10, 2018
Comments
 
 

Enrollment in income-driven repayment plans for student loans can change significantly depending on the particular benefit emphasized to borrowers, according to a National Bureau of Economic Research paper released Monday.

Using data from a survey of University of Maryland undergraduates, researchers found that student loan borrowers were more likely to enroll in IDR plans when they were presented as insurance against unaffordable payments, rather than a cost-saving measure. The plans allow borrowers to set their loan payments based on a percentage of their income instead of a standard fixed monthly payment.

The Obama administration sought to boost enrollment in IDR plans -- and lower loan default rates -- with more outreach to borrowers, including targeted communications. But as of the fourth quarter of 2017, only 28 percent of the 23 million borrowers who had entered repayment on their student loans were enrolled in an income-based plan.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Cover of 'Enlightenment Now: The Case for Reason, Science, Humanism and Progress' by Steven Pinker
The Data Should Make You Happy!
Disability Parking Spots Yet to Be Filled
Cover of 'Natural Causes: An Epidemic of Wellness, the Certainty of Dying, and Killing Ourselves to Live Longer' by Barbara Ehrenreich
The Impatient Patient

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Monopsony and Higher Education
Copyediting Is Humbling
How Should We Check Our Privilege?
The Strongest Case for Institutional Brand-Building: a President’s-Eye View
Classroom Learning and Career Preparation: Stronger Together
Two Ways to Read 'Microtrends Squared'

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top