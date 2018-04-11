Title
Academic Minute: Searching for Life in Space Using Methane
April 11, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, a Student Spotlight, Joshua Krissansen-Totton, graduate student in the department of earth and space sciences at the University of Washington, explains why searching for just oxygen among the cosmos might not lead us to E.T. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
