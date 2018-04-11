Print This

Anger Grows Over Mount Ida Closure

By

Scott Jaschik
April 11, 2018
Anger is growing over the announcement last week that Mount Ida College, a small institution outside Boston, is shutting down in a matter of weeks. The Boston Globe reported that Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said Tuesday that college officials should have warned students and employees about how dire the college's leaders viewed the situation. “This deficit that they are dealing with now has gotten worse and worse, and I feel terrible for the kids because as far as I’m concerned the grown-ups let them down, and I feel terrible for the staff at the school for the same reason,” Baker said.

While students who made deposits to enroll as freshmen are being given refunds, many are saying that they lost out at other opportunities out of the belief Mount Ida would be around. Further, faculty members at the University of Massachusetts at Boston are upset that the UMass system is paying for the Mount Ida campus to become part of UMass Amherst at a time of deep budget cuts in Boston.

 

