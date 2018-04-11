U.S.-Korea Institute to Close After Alleged Meddling

The chairman of the U.S. Korea Institute at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies said the South Korean government withdrew funding from the institute after it rejected what he described as “utterly inappropriate meddling” in the institute’s academic affairs, the Associated Press reported.

The institute received about $1.8 million per year from the South Korean government-funded Korea Institute for International Economic Policy. KIEP said that South Korean lawmakers had concerns with the institute’s poor financial audits, insufficient transparency in the selection of visiting scholars, and the “excessively long” tenure of the director, who has served since 2007. Robert Gallucci, the chairman of the institute, disputed the allegations regarding poor financial management and said South Korean government officials repeatedly sought to replace the institute’s director and assistant director despite having no authority to do so.

The institute will close in May.