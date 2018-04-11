This Week in 'Inside Digital Learning'

In our "Inside Digital Learning" newsletter this week:

A look into the hearts and minds of college presidents to understand why many of them lack confidence in their knowledge of digital learning issues and how they compensate for that.

Veteran online instructors offer wisdom they've gathered -- what to do and not to do -- from years of experience teaching in the modality.

Four leaders of a new group aimed at stimulating campus learning innovation describe their grassroots effort and invite others to join it.

In his blog "Teaching and Learning," Josh Kim urges online program management companies to consider themselves part of an industry that needs to make a collective case for their value and business model.