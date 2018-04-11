Print This

This Week in 'Inside Digital Learning'

By

Doug Lederman
April 11, 2018
In our "Inside Digital Learning" newsletter this week:

  • A look into the hearts and minds of college presidents to understand why many of them lack confidence in their knowledge of digital learning issues and how they compensate for that.
  • Veteran online instructors offer wisdom they've gathered -- what to do and not to do -- from years of experience teaching in the modality.
  • Four leaders of a new group aimed at stimulating campus learning innovation describe their grassroots effort and invite others to join it.
  • In his blog "Teaching and Learning," Josh Kim urges online program management companies to consider themselves part of an industry that needs to make a collective case for their value and business model.

