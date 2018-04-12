4 Students Removed From Sorority for Racial Slur

Four students at the University of Miami in Ohio were removed from their sorority Monday when a video of them singing a racial slur as part of a rap song emerged on social media, according to The Enquirer, which relied in part on reporting from the Miami Student.

The members of Delta Zeta’s Alpha chapter were filmed singing the song “Freaky Friday” by Lil Dicky and Chris Brown. The women sang the verse “Wonder if I can say the N-word? Wait, can I really say the N-word? What up, my [racial slur].”

Delta Zeta’s national organization denounced the incident in a Facebook post Monday. “We are a diverse and inclusive organization and are appalled about the actions of these former members, as we deeply respect all members of the Greek and campus community,” the statement wrote.

The university responded to the incident Wednesday. "This was insensitive use of language that we all consider off-limits and the Delta Zeta leadership took good swift action to handle it," Claire Wagner, college spokesperson, told The Enquirer.

Black Action Movement 2.0, a student group at the university, commended the sorority’s prompt response to the incident in a statement Monday, and urged other organizations to follow suit if confronted with a similar case. The song the sorority members were singing is the same one members of the Virginia Tech lacrosse team were recorded singing along to last month.