Overpaid and Underpaid at Maricopa

Scott Jaschik
April 12, 2018
A new payroll system has led some employees at Maricopa Community College to receive paychecks that are significantly larger than expected, while others are being underpaid, The Arizona Republic reported. The district has identified 79 overpayments, from $10 to $10,057. Hundreds have received checks smaller than they should have been, with the largest shortfall in a check being $1,700.

 

