Fraternity Suspended After 4 Arrested in Drug Bust

Four East Carolina University students were arrested Tuesday when authorities seized 2,500 bars of Xanax, marijuana and two shotguns from an off-campus fraternity house, according to The News and Observer.

The fraternity has been suspended by Phi Kappa Tau's national organization pending further investigation. The university also is reviewing the incident.

Among charges the men received: possession of Xanax with intent to sell and deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, underage possession of alcohol, and maintaining a dwelling for drug sales. (According to The News and Observer, the Xanax was in the form of bars, "long tablets that can be broken into smaller doses.")

This week's suspension is the latest in a series of troubles for Greek life at East Carolina. Three other fraternities were shuttered this year for hazing and alcohol violations by national organizations Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Tau Kappa Epsilon and Delta Chi, according to The News and Observer.

The university called the incident “disappointing” in a statement to the newspaper. "We are working diligently to change the culture of Greek life at East Carolina University," said Virginia Hardy, vice chancellor for student affairs.

According to Hardy, the university has been collaborating with a higher education consulting group that specializes in Greek organizations. This fall the college will introduce an alcohol training program for all Greek members, club sports teams and student leaders. East Carolina will also communicate with parents about Greek life more frequently, Hardy said.