Hobart President Resigns After Plagiarism Allegations

The president of Hobart and William Smith Colleges resigned Friday, just weeks after the college started investigating allegations that he plagiarized his 2004 dissertation.

An anonymous email dated March 21 alleged several instances of plagiarism in the dissertation, which Gregory J. Vincent wrote to receive his doctorate in higher education from the University of Pennsylvania. Leaders at Hobart and William Smith Colleges then started investigating the matter.

On Friday, Vincent told trustees he was resigning. He said in a statement that he believed in the path Hobart and William Smith had been following under his leadership.

“Given the anonymous allegations leveled against my scholarship, however, and the distraction they have caused, I believe this is the best decision for the colleges and for me,” Vincent said. “My primary concern is to avoid any further stress to the campus community. I remain grateful for the partnership of the community and wish the colleges well.”

The college will conduct a national search for a replacement. In the meantime, Pat McGuire, professor emeritus of economics, will serve as interim president.