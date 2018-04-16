Georgia Piedmont Tech President Fired

Jabari Simama, the president of Georgia Piedmont Technical College, was removed from his position last week by officials at the Technical College System of Georgia after federal and state investigations into the college's finances found problems.

Four other administrators have been placed on paid administrative leave.

The U.S. Department of Education placed the two-year institution on its heightened cash monitoring lists in March, which means the college is subject to greater financial oversight than other institutions participating in federal student aid programs. The college has also undergone additional state audits that have revealed unspecified issues, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Simama was appointed president of the college in 2012.