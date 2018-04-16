HR Firm to Buy General Assembly

The Adecco Group, a major temporary-staffing firm based in Switzerland, announced Monday that it will buy General Assembly, the largest skills and coding boot camp provider in the U.S. General Assembly has 20 campuses and trains employees for corporate partners, including IBM and Capital One, and also offers boot camps to low-income students in cooperation with LaGuardia Community College. The boot camp provider has also received Post-9/11 GI Bill eligibility in some states.

Adecco's deal to acquire General Assembly is worth $412.5 million, the companies said in a news release.