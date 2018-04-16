Print This

Title

HR Firm to Buy General Assembly

By

Paul Fain
April 16, 2018
Comments
 
 

The Adecco Group, a major temporary-staffing firm based in Switzerland, announced Monday that it will buy General Assembly, the largest skills and coding boot camp provider in the U.S. General Assembly has 20 campuses and trains employees for corporate partners, including IBM and Capital One, and also offers boot camps to low-income students in cooperation with LaGuardia Community College. The boot camp provider has also received Post-9/11 GI Bill eligibility in some states.

Adecco's deal to acquire General Assembly is worth $412.5 million, the companies said in a news release.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Misguided Effort
to Dismantle Federal Protections
Cover of Ibn Khaldun: An Intellectual Biography, by Robert Irwin
The Polymath
Is the College Scorecard Misleading Students?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Lessons from the Facebook Fiasco
Thinking About Dual Academic Jobs as a Single Academic Career
The Intro Course
Investing Strategies to Grow Your Wealth During Graduate School
Too Big to Marginalize: Higher Education’s Private Sector
Tuition Discount or Sports? What Would Students Choose?

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top