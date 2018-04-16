Pima to Cut 6% of Staff

Arizona's Pima Community College announced plans to eliminate 6 percent of its staff Friday, as part of a three-year strategy to cut $15 million in spending, according to Tucson News Now.

The cuts equate to about 51 full-time positions, as well as 10 faculty members and three administrative staff.

"These are difficult decisions," Lee Lambert, college chancellor, wrote in a news release. But cuts are “fully necessary as we restructure to meet the needs of our students and community. We are overstaffed for the college we are today and we must be leaner and more efficient."

The college also said it might sell or lease two properties -- its district office at 4905 East Broadway and the Community Campus at 401 N. Bonita -- which mostly accommodate administrative offices. Pima said both properties have drawn some interest.

The reorganizations will wrap up in October, the college said.