Print This

Title

Pima to Cut 6% of Staff

By

Grace Bird
April 16, 2018
Comments
 
 

Arizona's Pima Community College announced plans to eliminate 6 percent of its staff Friday, as part of a three-year strategy to cut $15 million in spending, according to Tucson News Now.

The cuts equate to about 51 full-time positions, as well as 10 faculty members and three administrative staff.

"These are difficult decisions," Lee Lambert, college chancellor, wrote in a news release. But cuts are “fully necessary as we restructure to meet the needs of our students and community. We are overstaffed for the college we are today and we must be leaner and more efficient."

The college also said it might sell or lease two properties -- its district office at 4905 East Broadway and the Community Campus at 401 N. Bonita -- which mostly accommodate administrative offices. Pima said both properties have drawn some interest.

The reorganizations will wrap up in October, the college said.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Misguided Effort
to Dismantle Federal Protections
Cover of Ibn Khaldun: An Intellectual Biography, by Robert Irwin
The Polymath
Is the College Scorecard Misleading Students?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Lessons from the Facebook Fiasco
Thinking About Dual Academic Jobs as a Single Academic Career
The Intro Course
Investing Strategies to Grow Your Wealth During Graduate School
Too Big to Marginalize: Higher Education’s Private Sector
Tuition Discount or Sports? What Would Students Choose?

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top