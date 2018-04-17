Title
U Chicago Adjuncts Approve First Union Contract
April 17, 2018
Non-tenure track faculty members at the University of Chicago voted nearly unanimously to ratify their first union contract, they announced Monday. Gains include up to a 49 percent pay increase for some instructors, paid parental leave, increased job stability measures, capped language course sizes and professional development funds. No additional details were immediately available. The union, formed in 2015, is affiliated with Service Employees International Union.
