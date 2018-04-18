Print This

Pasco-Hernando State College Faculty Forms Union

April 18, 2018
Pasco-Hernando State College's faculty has unionized, 64 in favor and 62 against, according tbo.com. The new union is a chapter of the United Faculty of Florida, which is affiliated with National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers. In campaigning for a union, professors on campus have cited concerns about shared governance, including an administrative decision to forego promised faculty raises for earning Ph.D.s for one-time bonuses. Timothy Beard, college president, reportedly said his institution's budget is tight but that the union “will give us great documentation and accountability.”

