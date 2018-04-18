Title
Pasco-Hernando State College Faculty Forms Union
April 18, 2018
Pasco-Hernando State College's faculty has unionized, 64 in favor and 62 against, according tbo.com. The new union is a chapter of the United Faculty of Florida, which is affiliated with National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers. In campaigning for a union, professors on campus have cited concerns about shared governance, including an administrative decision to forego promised faculty raises for earning Ph.D.s for one-time bonuses. Timothy Beard, college president, reportedly said his institution's budget is tight but that the union “will give us great documentation and accountability.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!