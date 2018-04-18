Tackling the Reproducibility Crisis

The National Association of Scholars on Tuesday published a report on the "The Irreproducibility Crisis of Modern Science: Causes, Consequences, and the Road to Reform." Much already has been said about the reproducibility crisis in science, including that it’s exaggerated. The association’s take is that is “improper use of statistics, arbitrary research techniques, lack of accountability, political groupthink and a scientific culture biased toward producing positive results together have produced a critical state of affairs.”

The report offers 40 recommendations to promote more reliable data, including pre-registration of research protocols, the creation of a journal in each field dedicated to publishing negative results and more transparency regarding the peer review process. The association also recommends “rigorous programs of education” in statistics-heavy fields to emphasize “the ways researchers can misunderstand and misuse statistical concepts and techniques.” Colleges and universities should integrate survey-level statistics courses into their core curricula and distribution requirements, according to the association, and private philanthropy should fund university chairs in “reproducibility studies.”