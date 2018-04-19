10 With William & Mary Ties Arrested on Drug Charges

Eight students at the College of William & Mary, plus one professor and one other employee, have been arrested on charges of distributing drugs, The Williamsburg Yorktown Daily reported. The faculty member is a visiting assistant professor of immunology. Authorities making the arrests seized LSD, cocaine, psilocybin (hallucinogenic mushrooms), opioids, amphetamines, steroids, hashish and marijuana.

A spokeswoman for the college said, “The news of these arrests was both surprising and disappointing. We know the university is not immune to crimes that affect all of society but as an institution and a member of this community, we take the issue of drugs -- and all matters of crime prevention and safety -- seriously. When we learn about issues on our campus we investigate promptly, take legal action as necessary and provide resources to anyone in our community dealing with a drug use problem or addiction. It is an issue we must and will continue to focus on as a university.”