Report: Chinese Communist Party Cells Pop Up at U.S. Universities

Groups of visiting Chinese students and scholars have formed Chinese Communist Party cells at U.S. universities in what seems to be part of a broader strategy by the party to increase ideological monitoring and control, Foreign Policy reported. Relying on interviews with participating students, accounts on Chinese university websites and articles posted to the Chinese social media site WeChat, Foreign Policy reported that CCP cells have been established at a number of different U.S. university campuses. The cells typically appear to be created by groups of visiting students or scholars at the direction of the party committees of their home universities, and they are typically disbanded when the groups return to China.