Student Government Leaders Call for Gun Control

Student government presidents from 82 colleges and universities signed a letter to leaders in the U.S. Congress and to President Donald Trump calling for "common sense" gun control. The University of Virginia Student Council led the effort, which was backed by student leaders from community colleges, public institutions and private colleges.

"As students, we should be focused on our academics and preparing for careers," they wrote. "We have seen that the growing prevalence of gun violence, both on and off campus, makes that increasingly difficult and has cut short too many of our classmates’ lives."