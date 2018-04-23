New Leader for Business Officers' Association

The National Association of College and University Business Officers has selected as its new president Susan Whealler Johnston, senior vice president and chief operating officer of the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges. She will succeed John D. Walda, who has been the president and CEO of the business officers' group since 2006.

Johnston has been at the trustees' group, where she oversees its day-to-day administraiton, since 2000. Before that, she was a dean and a professor of English at Rockford College, in Illinois.