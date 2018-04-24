Print This

Title

Ex-President of Hobart Will Keep Doctorate

By

Scott Jaschik
April 24, 2018
Comments
 
 

Gregory J. Vincent announced this month that he would step down as president of Hobart and William Smith Colleges, amid anonymous allegations that he had plagiarized portions of his doctoral dissertation from the University of Pennsylvania. Vincent said he believed his resignation was in the best interests of his family and of Hobart and William Smith. Vincent's resignation ended an investigation into the matter by the board of Hobart and William Smith.

But Vincent has also announced the outcome of an investigation by Penn. He posted to Facebook a statement from Pam Grossman, dean of Penn's Graduate School of Education, in which she said that Vincent's dissertation and questions about it were reviewed by faculty members. Based on their recommendations, "Vincent will be given the opportunity to make revisions to the literature review portion of his dissertation, under Penn Graduate School of Education faculty supervision, which, when completed to our satisfaction, means his degree will stand."

Vincent, in his own statement, said, "I thank the Penn GSE Faculty that reviewed my work and reaffirmed that my dissertation made an original contribution to the field."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Talking Presidents Off the Ledge
Research in the Humanities: Who’s Counting?
Cover of Can Government Do Anything Right? by Alasdair Roberts
Of Grift and Government

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Curated Serendipity, on the Cheap
Last-Minute Checklist for Final Days of Yield Period
Can Campuses Be Where the Political Tribes of America Meet?
Irrational Optimism and the Digital Learning Evangelist
Some College, No Degree, and Critical Mass
Mlodinow's 'Elastic' and What a Liberal Arts Education Does to Your Brain

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top