Ex-President of Hobart Will Keep Doctorate

Gregory J. Vincent announced this month that he would step down as president of Hobart and William Smith Colleges, amid anonymous allegations that he had plagiarized portions of his doctoral dissertation from the University of Pennsylvania. Vincent said he believed his resignation was in the best interests of his family and of Hobart and William Smith. Vincent's resignation ended an investigation into the matter by the board of Hobart and William Smith.

But Vincent has also announced the outcome of an investigation by Penn. He posted to Facebook a statement from Pam Grossman, dean of Penn's Graduate School of Education, in which she said that Vincent's dissertation and questions about it were reviewed by faculty members. Based on their recommendations, "Vincent will be given the opportunity to make revisions to the literature review portion of his dissertation, under Penn Graduate School of Education faculty supervision, which, when completed to our satisfaction, means his degree will stand."

Vincent, in his own statement, said, "I thank the Penn GSE Faculty that reviewed my work and reaffirmed that my dissertation made an original contribution to the field."