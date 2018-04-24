Norovirus Closes Western Connecticut State

Western Connecticut State University closed temporarily on Monday after about 100 students reported symptoms of norovirus, a highly contagious infection that causes gastroenteritis.

In a statement Monday afternoon, the university announced it would reopen today.

The state Department of Public Health confirmed the infection is norovirus. The college does not know of any more cases of norovirus, said Paul Steinmetz, a university spokesperson. "It seems like it's on the down trend."

Fourteen students with symptoms of norovirus were admitted to the local emergency room over the weekend, Steinmetz said. The university subsequently has cleaned all common areas, including its two cafeterias, to Centers for Disease Control standards.

Western Connecticut president John Clark released a statement Sunday night saying that the college made the decision to close after consulting with local health departments.

“This is the best and most conservative course of action to protect our university community from infection and spread of the disease," Clark wrote.

The closure also gave staff a day to talk to state and city health officials and allowed maintenance crews time to properly clean all areas of the university.

“While the latest data we have about the disease is encouraging, we want to make doubly sure that the university is safe and secure for all before reopening,” said Clark.