Strada Buys Labor-Market Data Firm

Strada Education Network announced Tuesday that it has acquired Economic Modeling LLC, a company commonly referred to as Emsi, which uses economic data to track employment and salary trends. Colleges increasingly use Emsi and Burning Glass to track labor markets with an eye toward their graduates' employment options. Strada did not disclose how much it paid for Emsi.

The former USA Funds, Strada last year rebranded as a nonprofit organization focused on student completion and the work force. Since then it has acquired several nonprofits and companies, including InsideTrack, DXtera Institute, Education at Work, Roadtrip Nation, Student Connections and the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning.

"Improving the exchange of information and insights between consumers, educators, employers and workforce leaders is a core focus of Strada’s work, and Emsi’s expertise and services sit at the heart of our mission," William Hansen, Strada's president and CEO, said in a written statement.