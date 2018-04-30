Title
CAEL Names Marie Cini Its New President
April 30, 2018
The Council for Adult and Experiential Learning has named Marie Cini, former provost of the University of Maryland University College, to succeed the group's longtime president and chief executive officer, Pamela Tate. Cini, who served most recently as the higher education lead for a project to modernize the Servicemembers Opportunity Colleges, will lead CAEL, which focuses on employer-education partnerships and helping institutions support adult students.
Tate will become chief national partnerships officer for the Strada Education Network, which added CAEL to its network of affiliates in January.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!