Title
Cancer Mystery Involving Auburn Grads
May 1, 2018
Medical experts are investigating two clusters of an extremely rare eye cancer -- and one cluster involves graduates of Auburn University, CBS News reported. Ocular melanoma is typically found in six of every one million people. But one cluster includes 36 people who attended Auburn.
