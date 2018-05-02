Print This

Is Liberty the Largest Christian University?

Scott Jaschik
May 2, 2018
Liberty University has for some time said that it is the largest Christian university. But Religion News Service recently reported that Grand Canyon University now has more students. The news service also said Liberty had started removing the claim from its website. But after the article ran, Jerry Falwell Jr., Liberty's president, sent a note to the news operation stating that he did not believe Grand Canyon met the definition of a Christian university because it does not require all faculty members to affirm their Christian faith. Grand Canyon asserts that it is indeed a Christian institution.

