Title
422 Colleges Have Spaces Available for Fall
May 3, 2018
The National Association for College Admission Counseling is today releasing its annual list of colleges that still have spaces available for fall undergraduate enrollment. There are 422 institutions on the list, up slightly from last year and substantially from several years before. But NACAC cautions that the list is more of a bulletin board than a true survey, as some colleges opt in some years and not others.
