Academic Minute: The Art and Science of Casting
May 7, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Amy Cook, associate professor in English and theater arts at Stony Brook University, discusses how casting that goes beyond our expectations can bring new narratives to the forefront. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
