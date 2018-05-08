Print This

Some House GOP Urged Preservation of Public Service Loan Forgiveness

Andrew Kreighbaum
May 8, 2018
In a letter last month to Representative Virginia Foxx, the chair of the House education committee, 13 House Republicans urged that the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program be preserved.

Foxx, a North Carolina Republican, last year released a proposal to reauthorize the Higher Education Act, dubbed the PROSPER Act, that would eliminate PSLF as well as streamline several current loan repayment options. The bill was advanced out of committee in December but has yet to garner support for a floor vote.

In the letter, dated April 18, the Republicans focused in particular on how loan forgiveness could help in addressing a shortage of public health professionals.

"Public sector employers in our communities have told us that PSLF has transformed their workplaces," the lawmakers wrote. "It helps recruit and retain top talent, making workforces more efficient and effective and saving time and money on recruitment and training."

