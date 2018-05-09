Print This

St. Kate's to Cut 50 Faculty and Staff Jobs

Colleen Flaherty
May 9, 2018
St. Catherine University in Minnesota plans to cut about 50 faculty and staff members due to recent changes in enrollments and programs, the Star-Tribune reported. Details are expected next week, but the university has said the cuts are an attempt to “right-size” academic programs as part of a 10-year strategic plan and after comparisons to peer institutions. Overall enrollment at the institution, at about 4,724 (including 1,910 in its college for women), is reportedly stable.

