St. Kate's to Cut 50 Faculty and Staff Jobs

St. Catherine University in Minnesota plans to cut about 50 faculty and staff members due to recent changes in enrollments and programs, the Star-Tribune reported. Details are expected next week, but the university has said the cuts are an attempt to “right-size” academic programs as part of a 10-year strategic plan and after comparisons to peer institutions. Overall enrollment at the institution, at about 4,724 (including 1,910 in its college for women), is reportedly stable.