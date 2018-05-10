St. Joseph of Vermont Will Stay Open

The College of St. Joseph, in Vermont, which last week said it might be forced to close, plans to remain open. The college announced that it will redouble its efforts to reach its enrollment goal of 235 full-time undergraduates for the next academic year. To create extra incentives for admitted students to enroll, the college is offering to match deposits of $250 or $500. The college also plans other attempts to bring in cash, including renting out a campus mansion as a wedding and event site, establishing a day-care center, and starting an online bookstore with college-branded apparel.