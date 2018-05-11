Print This

Casual Cartoon Friday

Doug Lederman
May 11, 2018
It's a Friday at or near the end of the semester. Take an extra couple minutes for yourself today and play Inside Higher Ed's Cartoon Caption Contest.

Suggest a caption for our new cartoon or read those your fellow readers have offered up. Vote for your favorite of the three captions chosen by our expert panel from among the submissions for last month's cartoon.

And please congratulate Carolyn Cardwell, instructional technology administrator at Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary and winner of our Cartoon Caption Contest for January. Her caption for the cartoon at left -- "This way when the latest big donor gets hauled off to jail we won't have to rename the building." -- was voted our readers' favorite. She will receive an Amazon gift card and a signed copy of the cartoon.

Carolyn was a first-time player, which should be encouragement for all of you to play yourselves.

